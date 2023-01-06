Gaetz, Boebert Signal Dropping Opposition to McCarthy Speakership

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” moments before the 14th vote for House Speaker by members of the House of Representatives, Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) signaled their willingness to relent on their opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid for the spot.

“I sure hope by Monday we see something — something that is promising to deliver for the American people,” Boebert said. “And I truly believe after the months of negotiations that we’ve seen and few extra days even of being assembled on the House floor, Republicans are going to be far more prepared to lead and more prepared to govern than ever before.”

“This has never been about me or Kevin McCarthy, Sean,” Gaetz added. “This has been about the American people, and the American people want to know that the rules of the House of Representatives would never allow something like this terrible, horrendous omnibus bill to ever pass ever again.”

He likened it to a pre-nuptial agreement but when on to praise “Speaker-designate McCarthy” for being receptive to the holdouts’ concerns.

