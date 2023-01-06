GOP Rep. Fitzpatrick on Twitter Files: ‘I Love My Old Agency’ But FBI Has Had Management Issues ‘For Several Years’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) reacted to the disclosures in the Twitter files by stating that the FBI has had problems “for several years” with “the appointed officials, the people that are in the management and policymaking roles.” And called for the heads of the FBI, CIA, and NSA to account for the behavior in the files.

Fitzpatrick stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:28:00] “Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who’s set to the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who’s set to lead the Intel. Committee, are ready to go. They’re going to bring in our intelligence agency officials, including the FBI director, the CIA director, the NSA director and ask them these questions. They’re going to have to account for all of this. And it’s very concerning to me Brian, I’m career FBI, I’m the only one in Congress. And obviously, I love my old agency. The rank-and-file agents are tremendous human beings. The problem with the bureau, and this has been the case for several years now, is the seventh floor of the J. Edgar Hoover Building. It’s the appointed officials, the people that are in the management and policymaking roles. It’s not the line agents.”

