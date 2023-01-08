GOP Rep. Roy: Congress Needs ‘a Little Temporary Conflict’

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that more “conflict” was needed in Congress, like the exchange between Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during the 14th vote for Speaker of the House.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The state of our union is reeling from a wild week this morning after historic struggle. Kevin McCarthy is House speaker. He won ugly, but he won. It took 15 ballots, a divisive speaker struggle not seen since before the Civil War, agonizing negotiations, concession after concession, the hardliner holdouts, and a near brawl between a McCarty ally, Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers and chief instigator Congressman Matt Gaetz.”

Roy said, “First of all, let’s remember a little temporary conflict is necessary in this town in order to stop this town from rolling over the American people. I don’t think anybody on either side of the aisle could say with a straight face they think Washington is doing good work for the American people on a regular basis and isn’t broken. We have to work to fix this place.”

He added, “Look, some of the tensions you saw on display when we saw only some of interactions between Mike Rogers and Matt Gaetz, we need a little of that, we need a little of this breaking the glass in order to get to the table and fight for the American people and change the way this place is dysfunctional.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN