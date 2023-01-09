GOP Rep. Banks: ‘Healthy’ Speaker Drama ‘Unified’ House GOP

During an appearance on Sunday’s “The Next Revolution” on the Fox News Channel, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) argued the Speaker of the House contest saga that played out last week was actually a “healthy” thing for House Republicans.

Banks told host Steve Hilton that the drama served to unify the House GOP.

“This was a healthy fight last week. They unified House Republicans and our agenda and our mission to hold the Biden administration accountable and to do what we said we were going to do during the election cycle,” Banks said. “I happen to believe that Congress should be a place where the Speaker of the House matters a lot less and rank and file members like myself matter a lot more.”

“And I think Kevin McCarthy understands, I believe one of the reasons he is going to be a very strong Speaker of the House, he understands that his power comes from the members who elected him to be Speaker, not from the position itself, and the rules changes that were negotiated before this week, that will hopefully be accepted tomorrow will make it even more possible for rank and file members who are elected by their districts to go to Washington and be strong voices for the people who they serve,” he added. “That’s the revolution that you’re seeing going on Capitol Hill, and it is one I think that’s going to be a good one that’s going to produce good outcomes and results for the next couple of years.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor