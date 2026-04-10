Marlow: GOP Blocking Save America Act Creates Culture of Fraud

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Senate.

Marlow said, “It’s just a culture of fraud that we have in our country, and this is what we’re witnessing. … And the Democrat Party is a fraudulent apparatus in the sense that they’re trying to get non-citizens to vote.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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