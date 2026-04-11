PHOTO: President Trump Unveils Rendering for the ‘Most Beautiful Triumphal Arch’ in D.C.

President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a rendering of the Triumphal Arch that he is planning to build in Washington, DC.

“I am pleased to announce that TODAY my Administration officially filed the presentation and plans to the highly respected Commission of Fine Arts for what will be the GREATEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

“‘This will be a wonderful addition to the Washington D.C. area for all Americans to enjoy for many decades to come!’ — President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he concluded.

The image shows the European-style arch with two eagles flanking a winged Lady Liberty-like figure standing over the words, “One Nation Under God,” and golden lions seated at its base:

The arch resembles the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, and could be taller than the Lincoln Memorial. The president has reportedly expressed a preference that it be 250-feet tall to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, according to Breitbart News. The outlet noted in February the project would reportedly be privately funded.

In January, the White House had revealed three optional renderings for the project, calling it, “The Independence Arch.”

“The plan indicates the structure would stand between the Lincoln Memorial in the east and Arlington National Cemetery toward the west and within a traffic circle connecting Washington with northern Virginia. The arch would dwarf the Lincoln Memorial, which stands at 99 feet tall (30.2 meters),” the Associated Press (AP) reported Friday.

The renderings are from Harrison Design, according to NBC News. In a statement to the outlet, White House spokesman Davis Ingle explained the structure “will enhance the visitor experience at Arlington National Cemetery for veterans, the families of the fallen, and all Americans alike, serving as a visual reminder of the noble sacrifices borne by so many American heroes throughout our 250 year history so we can enjoy our freedoms today.”

He added, “President Trump will continue to honor our veterans and give the greatest Nation on earth — America — the glory it deserves.”