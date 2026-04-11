Police shot a machete-wielding man Saturday at Midtown Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal after he allegedly stabbed three people around 9:50 a.m.

CNN reported that officers responded to the alleged stabbings and confronted the man, ordering him to drop the machete. Instead, the suspect allegedly lunged at officers and they shot him.

PIX11 noted that the three stabbing victims were “an 84-year-old man, a 65-year-old man, and a 70-year-old woman.” All were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition.

The stabbing suspect is in critical condition.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) used an X post to describe the stabbing attack as a “senseless act of violence.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.