GOP Rep. Roy: Biden Should Face Impeachment for Neglecting ‘Constitutional Duty’ on Border

Sunday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) raised the possibility of impeachment of President Joe Biden for his administration’s struggles at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the Texas Republican, such a lapse in border security violated Biden’s constitutional oath and warranted impeachment proceedings.

“[I] can tell you, obviously as a Texan, being there on the frontlines and what we’re feeling in terms of the impact of these wide open borders and people in our communities dying from fentanyl poisonings, and I could go on and on — immigrants dying, 53 immigrants getting cooked in a trailer in San Antonio, cartels infiltrating our border,” he said. “It’s unbelievably devastating. And we know that the Secretary has been lying. We know that the Secretary has lied to Congress. He’s lied about the Border Patrol agents allegedly whipping Haitian migrants — and he should be impeached for failing to carry out his constitutional duties, blatantly disregarding it. The problem we’ll have is that there’s a bloc of Republicans who are going to be a little hesitant to say that it’s a high crime and misdemeanor. Now, I think that’s wrong. Right?”

“I mean, I think that at the point when you’ve got an individual ignoring their constitutional duty, ignoring their oath, breaching the public trust, that that is an impeachable offense,” Roy continued. “I’ve made the case for that. I’ve been doing it for about a year. I literally wrote a memo making the case. I hope that we’ll go through that and investigate it. I know that the Speaker wants to, and I know that Jim Jordan wants to go look at that, but we’ve got a few Republicans who are hesitant. So we’re going to have to make the case. I think we can get them across the line, but it is going to take a little bit of work. But it is clear that he has disregarded his oath, that he should be removed from office.”

