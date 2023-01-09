WH: Biden Didn’t Read Abbott’s Letter on Border Because He’s ‘Well Aware’ of ‘Essential Thrust’ of it

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” White House NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby defended President Joe Biden not reading the letter that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) gave to the President during his visit to the border in Texas by stating that Biden is “well aware of Gov. Abbott’s concerns and what the essential thrust” of the letter was.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:25] “Let me ask you about this letter that presumably Gov. Abbott of Texas had given him. And we learned sometime later, John, that the President never read it. It’s only a couple of paragraphs long. Why didn’t he?”

Kirby responded, “The President’s well aware of Gov. Abbott’s concerns and what the essential thrust was in that letter, which, obviously, are in keeping with the Gov.’s concerns. Clearly, they don’t have the same view here with respect to how to handle the issue at the border. But the President was grateful that the Gov. came out to meet him when he arrived. He was grateful that he was able to have members of Congress in the delegation and to spend so much time with both state and local El Paso authorities, including the mayor. So, look, the President wants to make sure that we’re striking the right balance between good strong border security and enforcement and he announced some additional measures last week on this, as well as working to provide better and more legal pathways to citizenship that are humane and safe and orderly.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett