Behar: We Know Trump Is a Liar and a Thief — But We Give Biden the Benefit of the Doubt

Joy Behar told her co-host Tuesday on ABC’s ‘The View” that President Joe Biden should get the “benefit of the doubt” regarding the classified documents found in his office while former President Donald Trump should not on classified documents removed from his Florida estate.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So the White House says it’s been cooperating with the National Archives and the Justice Department’s review since November after discovering classified documents from when the president was the VP. They were locked in his old office.”

She continued, “Aside from the facts that Biden turned over the documents as soon as they were found and has been cooperating with authorities unlike some folks who had to have a subpoena and said they had turned over everything. You know, we don’t know anything about the nature of this, OK, so let’s keep that in mind. But I’m just saying, calm down a little bit, there are perhaps differences here. The optics aren’t necessarily the best. So is it good news for you-know-who?”

Behar said, “Not really. I think what you just said is right. There are differences in what happened. We all know that Trump is a liar and a thief, you know, we know that. So it’s not that big a jump to say he obstructed and he lied. We don’t think Biden is a liar and a thief we give him the benefit of the doubt. That’s probably what’s going on.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN