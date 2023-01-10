Swalwell: GOP Investigating DOJ, FBI ‘Like Letting Al Capone Investigate Eliot Ness’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the Republican-controlled House investigating the Department of Justice and FBI is “like letting Al Capone investigate Elliot Ness.”

Anchor Joy Reid said, “You have something about the ‘weaponization of the federal government,’ that’s Jim Jordan, who might actually be a subject of an investigation by the DOJ.”

She asked, “It’s not the crime. It’s the cover-up. Is the goal here to prevent accountability for some of the crimes that may have been committed in the insurrection? Is that the bottom line?”

Swalwell said, “That’s what the House just voted on today, to create what they call the Weaponization of Government Committee. It’s the committee to obstruct justice. It’s made up of people who want to be on the committee who had their phones seized by the FBI, who have been called to testify to the grand jury, who have been subpoenaed and refused to honor their subpoena by the January 6th Committee.”

He added, “This committee if it’s allowed to form and actually go after ongoing investigations, would be like letting Al Capone investigate Elliot Ness. That’s what they want to do. By the way, what happened on January 6, 2023 in contrast to 2021, the insurrectionists lost in 2021 because of the valor of the police. In 2023, they didn’t take over the Capitol, but they took over the Republican Party.”

