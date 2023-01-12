Paul Ryan: ‘Proven Loser’ Trump Is ‘Fading Fast’ — ‘Can’t Imagine Him Getting the Nomination’

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that former President Donald Trump was a “proven loser” whose influence on the Republican Party is “fading fast.”

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “What if you were advising Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans right now? What would you tell them to do about the U.S. economy?”

Ryan said, “We can make good on our social contract, which I would argue, center-left and center-right, we agree on. We believe in Medicare and Social Security and Medicaid, so let’s make these things solvent. Let’s make them work better. Let’s make them guaranteed and make them solvent for the next generation. That takes persuasion politics.”

Tapper said, “I know that when you were speaker and Donald Trump was president, you guys would talk about this. And he did not understand why you would ever want to do it because it’s bad politics.”

Paul Ryan added, “He’s fading fast. He is a proven loser. He cost us the House in ’18, he cost us the White House in ’20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that. And I think we’re moving past Trump. I really think that’s the case. I can’t imagine getting him the nomination, frankly.”

