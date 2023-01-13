Dem Rep. Pressley: CCP Select Committee Will ‘Put Lives at Risk’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said that she voted against the select committee on the Chinese Communist Party because it’s “just a committee that would further embolden anti-Asian rhetoric and hate and put lives at risk.” And there are already enough things in the government to take on the issues the committee would address.

Co-host Kaitlan Collins asked, “One area where we have seen some bipartisanship this week is on the new committee that has been [formed] focused on China and the United States’ competition with China. You actually voted against that committee, even though a lot of Democrats voted for it. Can you explain why you voted no?”

Pressley answered, “I voted no because, again, it’s another sham effort here. It’s really clear that this is just a committee that would further embolden anti-Asian rhetoric and hate and put lives at risk. We have enough infrastructure and governance to tackle those issues that we don’t need this select committee. And that is why I voted no, because I am afraid that it will embolden anti-Asian rhetoric and hate.”

Collins then asked about the Democrats who voted for the committee. Pressley responded, “We just see it differently.”

