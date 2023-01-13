GOP Rep. Roy: Biden’s Deal with Mexico Does More on Climate, Diversity than Border

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) criticized President Joe Biden’s border visit as a box-checking “fraudulent propaganda effort” especially because afterwards, he met with Mexico’s president and “They put out a North America agreement on diversity, equity, and inclusion and climate change, but don’t really get anywhere with respect to what we need to do to stop the crisis at the border.”

Roy said, “It’s nice that the President’s handlers finally found the southern border on a map, told the President that he needed to go down there and check a box, basically through a fraudulent propaganda effort to clean everything out and say there [are] no migrants in the migrant center. Meanwhile, he meets with the president of Mexico, and what do they do? They put out a North America agreement on diversity, equity, and inclusion and climate change, but don’t really get anywhere with respect to what we need to do to stop the crisis at the border. … What we have is a White House who is actually engaged in and perpetuating the greatest human rights crisis that we’ve seen in years in the United States of America, where people are dying, including Americans from fentanyl.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett