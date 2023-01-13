MSNBC’s Brzezinski: Many ‘Republicans Aren’t Smart Enough’ to See Differences Between Trump, Biden Docs Cases

MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski said Friday on “Morning Joe” that she believes “many Republicans aren’t smart enough” to understand the difference between the actions of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump when handling classified documents.

Brzezinski said, “Politically for Democrats, the obvious immediate reaction here is ‘ugh, are you serious? Democrats were on such a roll. Republicans are now going to pounce on this, ugh.’ This downplays the significance of the Trump document scandal, right? I would suggest not so much, not so much at all. Classified documents in private hands is something Republicans downplayed constantly until the shoe was placed on the other foot. And unfortunately for them, the Trump shoe that dropped was much bigger and entirely different in the key issue of willful intent to obstruct. That’s what it’s going to come down to.”

She continued, “Many Republicans aren’t smart enough to figure that out, and they can’t figure out that this week’s developments actually make it more likely the DOJ moves on Trump because of the political space it has been given by the Penn Biden center and the garage where Joe Biden parks his corvette.”

Brzezinski added, “Yes, it was sloppy. In the end, what is most important here is intent, willful intent to obstruct. What we know is that the Biden administration immediately handed over the documents, reached out to the national archives to say, ‘hey, we’ve got something here.’ We all know that Donald Trump held off, even in the face of a subpoena. Republicans are now telling us this is truly an important national security issue.”

