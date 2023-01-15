Dem Rep. Raskin: We Don’t Want to Turn the Biden Docs Case into ‘Political Football’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents should not be turned into a “political football.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Comer raises an interesting question, why the president’s lawyers, which do not have security clearance, is doing the searching at the Penn Biden center in Washington, at the president’s Greenville, Delaware, home. Why are they? They don’t have the proper security clearance. Shouldn’t FBI agents or Justice officials actually be doing the searching?”

Raskin said, “Well, that’s one of the things we can look at, what is the proper thing for a former president to do if he finds that there are government documents or classified documents that are in his possession. My understanding is they did the right thing by immediately alerting the archives and turning them over that day. Maybe there’s a different procedure for dealing with them that we’re unaware of. That’s a meaningful thing we could look at. Obviously, we don’t want to turn this into just a political football. It’s a bit disturbing to me that people who are saying there’s no problem with what Donald Trump did, which was to defiantly reject any cooperation in turning over hundreds of classified documents, are upset by President Biden’s voluntary and a rapid turnover of a handful of documents that they found.”

