Clyburn: Democrats Should Negotiate with GOP on Debt Ceiling

On Monday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that while he thinks the debt ceiling shouldn’t exist as a matter of law and failing to raise the debt ceiling would be catastrophic for the United States, Democrats should negotiate with Republicans on raising it and that “In a democracy, you always negotiate.”

Clyburn said, “Well the first thing I want people to understand, that when you’re talking about the debt ceiling, I have two problems with it: Number one, I have been advocating since before I got to Congress and ever since I’ve been in the Congress, that that’s something we ought not have anyway. What other country has got a debt ceiling that’s codified? Now, having said that, you cannot play Russian Roulette with this country’s future, this country’s credibility. And nothing can ruin credibility of a country quicker than for people not to be able to depend upon you to keep your word.”

Host Kristen Welker then cut in to ask, “[V]ery quickly, should Democrats negotiate on this issue, just yes or no?”

Clyburn cut in to respond, “We should always negotiate. In a democracy, you always negotiate.”

