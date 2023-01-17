GOP Rep. Carl on Biden Docs: It’s Almost Like He’s Being Set Up by His Own People

During an interview that aired on Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Tuesday, Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL) speculated about the timing of the swirling controversy involving President Joe Biden allegedly possessing classified documents from his time as vice president under President Barack Obama.

The Alabama Republican suggested that given the timing, coming post-midterm election, Biden could be being “set up” by his own people.

“[T]his stuff showing up — and this is the other side of my brain, this is not a Republican thing all of a sudden,” Carl said. “It’s almost like he’s being set up by his own people. They waited until after the election. They waited until after the Democrats lost a majority for this stuff to start leaking out. They knew it was there back in early November. Why didn’t they do it then when they had full control? All three houses could say it’s no big deal, whitewash and let’s move on. They didn’t.”

“So, it’s almost like his own people are trying to destroy him at this point,” he added. “They had no business being there. He’s wrong. Just forget about everything else. He’s wrong. It should not be there. It was in his garage. It should not be in his house unless it is a known secured facility by the Secret Service agents.”

