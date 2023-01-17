McCaul: Santos Will Face Ethics Committee Review, DOJ Investigation

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Rep. Geroge Santos (R-NY) will face a review by the House Ethics Committee for multiple falsehoods found in his resume.

Tapper said, “So many of your Republican House colleagues have called for George Santos, the congressman who I’m not sure if he’s told the truth about anything at all in his entire resume. People have been calling for him to resign.”

Tapper asked, “What do you think? Should he resign?”

McCaul replied. “We have an Ethics Committee. I served on that for three terms. He will not be assigned to that committee, I can assure you. We have a process. He will go through Ethics. I worked in public integrity and the Department of Justice. It looks like there are things that may get referred to DOJ. I don’t know for sure. But he’s going to undergo this review and investigation through ethics and the Department of Justice, and they will do their job.”

He added, “I don’t know how he got through the process, being such an imposter. I don’t know why his opponent didn’t bring this out in the election. I don’t know why he was not screened better than he was. He never should have been in Congress with that kind of reputation, but I know our Ethics Committee and Department of Justice will deal with this.”

