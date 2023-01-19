GOP Rep. Perry: ‘If the Pandemic Is Over, Why Are We Spending at Pandemic Levels?’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Your World,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) weighed in on his issues with granting an increase to the debt ceiling without an agreement to spending cuts from the Biden administration.

The Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker referenced how President Joe Biden declared the pandemic over but noted that spending was still at pandemic levels.

“Well, look, Kevin McCarthy has gone to the president, said, look, I’m willing to talk about it, but we can’t maintain the status quo,” Perry said. “In 2019, we were spending about $4.5 trillion. In 2020, that turned out to about $6.5 trillion. And it has stayed up there ever since then, even though President Biden has declared the pandemic over. If the pandemic is over, why are we spending at pandemic levels? It seems like a reasonable question.”

“And saying that you’re not going to negotiate is irresponsible,” he continued. “The American people are being crushed by this inflation, which is being caused by this unbelievable, unsustainable spending by this administration. And having conversations about it is the right thing, and it’s the right thing to do now. Don’t wait until we get to the deadline. If we do, that will be on President Biden, not the House of Representatives.”

