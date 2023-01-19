Prosecutors: Alec Baldwin ‘Definitely’ Pulled the Trigger’ — He Lied in a December 2021 Interview

Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said Thursday on FNC’s “The Five” that Alec Baldwin definitely pulled the trigger of the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while discussing the involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin said in a December 2021 ABC News interview, “I didn’t pull the trigger.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “So you never pulled the trigger?”

Baldwin said, “No, no, no I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger at them, never.”

Reeb said, “We defiantly believe he pulled the trigger. The FBI lab report confirms that. So, definitely, the trigger was pulled.”

Co-host Jeanine Pirro asked, “Alright, so his statement is not correct under any circumstance?”

Reeb said, “We don’t believe it is.”

Carmack-Altwies said, “Mr. Baldwin had a duty at the base level to never hold a gun and point it at a person while pulling the trigger. But he also had a duty as an actor and a producer on that set to have the bullets checked, or to check them himself to make sure they weren’t live.”

Reeb said, “This was a loose and reckless set where safety was compromised just to save money.”

