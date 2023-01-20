Barr: ‘Radical Progressive Movement’ Is ‘Main Danger to our Democracy’ — Today ‘Makes the McCarthy Era Look Like Child’s Play’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former Attorney General Bill Barr stated that “the main danger to our democracy, frankly, is the sort of radical progressive movement” and that free public discourse is under attack in a way that “on a daily basis makes the McCarthy era look like child’s play.”

Barr said, “[W]hen confronted with the question, if Trump is the party’s nominee and he’s running against Biden, who would you vote for? And I say it’s hard for me to see — I just find it hard to believe that I could vote against the Republican nominee under those circumstances, because I think the main threat to the United States and the main danger to our democracy, frankly, is the sort of radical progressive movement and the lurch to the left that has taken place –.”

Host Bill Maher then cut in to ask, “More than the guy who you actually said tried to steal an election?”

Barr cut in to respond, “Absolutely.” And “What happens in our country on a daily basis makes the McCarthy era look like child’s play.”

Barr concluded, “Speech is essential to democracy just like voting. If someone says what’s the major danger now to democracy? I agree elections are critical and the right to vote is critical but the thing that’s most under attack is public discourse, which is essential. It precedes voting.”

