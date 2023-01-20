Kennedy Calls SCOTUS Leaker a ‘Butthead,’ Says He Is ‘Disappointed’ in Chief Justice Report

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) criticized Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts for his report, which did not identify the leaker of a draft opinion of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision last year.

The Louisiana Republican lawmaker also criticized the leaker, who he deemed a “narcissist” and said was almost responsible for the deaths of a Supreme Court Justice and his family.

“What is the American public supposed to believe when stuff can leak out of the U.S. Supreme Court?” host Harris Faulkner asked.

“Well, here’s my message to the leaker: Congratulations, butthead,” Kennedy replied. “You almost got a member of the United States Supreme Court killed and his family. What a narcissist. You obviously think your personal politics are more important than the sanctity of the United States Supreme Court.”

“I don’t mean any disrespect to the chief justice,” he continued. “I was disappointed in his report. I think this is the chief justice’s way of saying we’re not going to find out who the leaker is. And if we do — no, we’re not going to tell you. We will move on. I think that’s a mistake.”

