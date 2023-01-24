Rand Paul: FBI Will only Be Reformed if We Remove and Replace Top 10% of the Agency

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Eric Bolling The Balance,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued that the FBI’s leadership has become a “political class” and that reforming the agency is “only going to happen if we get a president who gets rid of the top 10% and brings in some law enforcement people” who are not political actors.

Paul stated, “I think it’s swamp fever, Potomac fever. The ones closest to the swamp have become infected with influence and power and politics. I play golf with a retired FBI agent. He’s conservative. Most of the agents that I meet in the field are conservative. They’re typical law enforcement kind of people. … But really it’s the political class up here that is corruptible and [has] become very left-wing…these are the people infiltrating the FBI at the highest levels. We need a thorough cleaning. It’s only going to happen if we get a president who gets rid of the top 10% and brings in some law enforcement people from out in Kansas or Kentucky or someplace, people who truly are law enforcement people and let’s repopulate the FBI at the top with real law enforcement people, not politicians.”

