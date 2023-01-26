Donalds: Debt Ceiling Deal Should Cut from Omnibus, Eliminate Green Subsidies, End COVID Emergencies and Spending

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) stated that he thinks you can reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling by cutting spending in the $1.7 trillion omnibus package, cutting the green subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act, ending the federal coronavirus emergency, and reducing the spending baseline to pre-pandemic levels.

Donalds said, “One is let’s actually go back and revisit what was in this 1.7 trillion omnibus deal. We shouldn’t have done that. It was excessive. It was done at the midnight hour. What’s in the Inflation Reduction Act had nothing to do with reducing inflation. It’s actually going to spur inflation … You have in there 400 billion associated with Green New Deal subsidies, things we don’t have the money for. You start there. The third thing, overall, you end the COVID emergencies, because news flash, America, COVID is over now. All the money that we have spent up during the COVID pandemic is now in our baseline. You go back in, take that money back to pre-pandemic levels, it puts us on a much more sustainable glide path from a financial picture. I think if you do those things, you can be in…agreement to actually increase the debt ceiling and then get serious about some of the long-term issues our country is facing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett