Manchin: Biden, Pence, Trump Should ‘Have Regrets’ on Classified Docs

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Friday on “CNN This Morning” that President Joe Biden, former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump should all have regrets about having classified information in their homes and offices.

Manchin said, “Sure, you should have regrets on that, you know, however, it happened. I don’t think anything was intentional. And now we’re finding out whoever had access, the top eight in our government that, get classified information a little differently than the rest of us. We usually go down in a SCIF. And all of the senators and congresspeople have to go into that SCIF. And there is no way in the world that we’re able to take that out of that SCIF, which is a secured area.”

He added, “Now, president, vice president, and those are having it delivered to them, whether it be at the White House or their office. I just think there has to be better checks and balances on this. But now we find that Vice President Pence, both of our presidents, former President Trump and now our president, everybody should have regrets because it can get into the wrong hands. And classified documents are truly classified. Top-secret is absolutely top-secret and something that could harm the defense of our country and basically the people who were able to get the information that we need to make sure that we’re defending our country properly.”

