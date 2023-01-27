Pence: ‘Mistakes Were Made’ Handling Classified Records — ‘I Take Full Responsibility’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that he takes “full responsibility” for the classified documents found at his Indiana home.

Correspondent Rich Edson said, “Do you think there have been special counsels appointed by the Department of Justice in two other cases? Do you think there should be one in your case as well?”

Pence said, “I would leave that decision to the attorney general and the Department of Justice. Again, this was an unfortunate development, and I think it’s important that our office simply cooperate fully in any investigation by either the Department of Justice, the Archives, or the Congress of the United States, and we are determined to do that.”

He added, “I remain very confident that during my time in the Congress of the United States, we were very careful and very cautious, and as we were during my time as vice president. But again, during the closing days of administration, when materials were boxed and assembled, some of which were shipped to our personal residence, mistakes were made. We were not aware of it at the time until we did the review just a few short weeks ago, but I take full responsibility for it, and we are going to continue to support every appropriate inquiry into it.”

