Behar: Republicans Giving ‘Cover to Political Violence’ — ‘No Bottom’ for This GOP

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans are “giving cover to political violence” while discussing the hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi.

Referencing Fox News clips showing hosts discussing the incident, Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Why are you making stuff up? We can’t make stuff up. We have to apologize when we make stuff up, when we’re joking or we say something in humor. If we say something in humor, they say, listen, you can’t do that. Why are you allowed to laugh about the fact that somebody broke into this house, hit this man with a hammer, and y’all are kind of yucking it up while you’re not watching your own show?”

Behar said, “They’re also giving cover. They’re giving cover to political violence by making fun of this and not really condemning the insurrection.”

She continued, “And, you know, political violence seems to me, and I think I’m not making this up, that it leads to the destruction of democracy. It’s like the beginning of the end of democracy when there is political violence which is what we are witnessing. We sort of had this discussion in the makeup room a little bit about what are the Democrats supposed to do. There is no bottom to this Republican Party. The hole is not deep enough for them to go into to be disgraceful. But the Democrats have to take the high road because there are people like us and people in our audience who need a place to go.”

