GOP Rep. Cloud: Biden Saying COVID Emergency Will Magically End in May Shows It’s ‘Not About the Science’ But Power and Politics

During an interview with Newsmax TV on Tuesday, Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) reacted to President Joe Biden announcing his plans to end the federal coronavirus emergency in May by stating that the decision shows that “it’s not really about the science.” And that it makes no sense to argue that the coronavirus magically won’t be an emergency in May.

Cloud said, “This is one of those cases where, once again, we’re seeing that it’s not really about the science. And it’s sad that, over the course of time, to the American people, the term it’s science doesn’t have any sort of [authoritative] ring anymore to it, if it wasn’t so sad and tragic…it would be laughable to see how they’ve used this. I remember in the House, when we had a mask mandate on one half of the House, and you could be on one side of the Rotunda and the other side of the Rotunda, it was completely different science in the same space. And for him to know that, suddenly, COVID’s going to disappear in May, this just doesn’t make any sort of sense. This is really, I wonder if it has to do with maybe some COVID money that’s still there that they’re trying to push out to places. We’re looking into that sort of thing. This definitely is not about the science at all. This is about maintaining their authority, doing whatever they can to use this for their political purposes.”

