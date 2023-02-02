Comer: COVID Aid Theft Will Be ‘Biggest Theft’ of Tax Dollars and Exceed $1 Trillion, SBA Didn’t Even Check PPP Loans Against Do-Not Pay List

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) predicted that the amount of coronavirus relief that was stolen “will exceed 20%” of the aid and total over a trillion dollars. Comer particularly blasted the failure of the Small Business Administration (SBA) to use the IRS’ do-not pay list to exclude people on the list from receiving loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “How big do you think this fraud will actually total up to in the end?”

Comer responded, “It will exceed 20%. So, we’re talking over a trillion dollars. It could be more. This pandemic spending will go down in history as the biggest theft of American tax dollars ever. It’s a disgrace. There are very few people who are actually trying to measure the extent of the fraud. We’re starting today.”

He added, “The worst thing I learned today is that the Small Business Administration administered the PPP loan fund. The IRS has a do-not pay list. For whatever reason, the SBA didn’t utilize that do-not pay list, which, it wouldn’t have taken anything to have incorporated that into their software. Therefore, just about every single American on the do-not pay list — and you get on that list for back taxes, for not paying child support, for being convicted of fraud — just about everyone on that list got big PPP loans.”

