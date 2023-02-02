Dem Rep. Crockett: Omar Ouster Part of ‘White Supremacy Agenda’ — ‘Racist Folk’ Love GOP

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that House Republicans voted for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee over her comments about Israel as part of their “white supremacy agenda.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Tell me your reaction to seeing a single member targeted for what Leader Jeffries describes as political revenge.”

Crockett said, “So, unfortunately, this was the first time that I’ve cried on the Floor. And I said unfortunately because I should not be moved to tears, but it was just a blatant reminder of the hypocrisy that comes with this Republican Party about the fact that they don’t want to talk about real things, real issues that I was sent to D.C. to deal with but instead they want to continue to promote a white supremacy agenda as far as I’m concerned.”

She added, “This was cloaked in that idea that they were taking a moral high ground and they were looking out for those who have obviously suffered great harm in this country, but this is the same party that doesn’t want people to understand the real truth about our history. So the idea that they are the protectors and that they are the ones that can take the moral high ground is just more games and more of them giving red meat to a lot of the racist folk that love the Republicans right now.”

