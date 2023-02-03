Dem Rep. Moulton: TikTok Threatens Security and Families, It Influences Behavior of Kids

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that TikTok is “a threat to our national security” and the app is also a threat to American families because the app not only steals the data of young people, but it also influences how people behave on their phones.

Moulton said, “[A]t the end of the day, it is a threat to our national security. And let me just speak for a second as a dad, I don’t want an app that steals my daughter’s data and influences their behavior on their phones. Now, they’re too young to have phones right now, but they’re going to get phones someday soon, and I don’t want a Chinese company stealing their data. That’s exactly what TikTok does. And so, it is a threat, not just to our national security, writ large, but frankly, to American families.”

He added that while TikTok is an issue, the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party will have to come up with a comprehensive way to deal with Chinese technology for when another app like TikTok comes along in the future.

