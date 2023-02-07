Dem Rep. Meeks on Poor Biden Numbers: People Don’t ‘Feel’ and Realize What They’re Living Through, Some in Civil Rights Era Didn’t Feel It

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) reacted to polling data showing that 62% of Americans don’t think President Joe Biden has achieved much as President by stating that people are coming out of the pandemic and “when you’re living something, sometimes, you don’t feel it” and the situation with Biden is like how some in the Civil Rights movement didn’t realize the accomplishments that were taking place.

Meeks stated that Biden combats the bad numbers “by telling and saying what we’ve done. I’ve been in Congress now for 25 years, and the last two years of the 117th Congress, I think we’ve accomplished more than ever, when you think about the bills that we passed under President Biden –.”

Host Wolf Blitzer then cut in to ask, “Why isn’t that message getting through?”

Meeks responded, “Well, because we’re coming from the greatest pandemic that this world has ever seen and people for a long time, part of that, we were all locked up, we were afraid whether or not we were going to die or not. And so, we’re coming out of that. And so, when you’re living something, sometimes, you don’t feel it. I can recall one of my idols, Charlie Rangel, talking about he was marching in the Civil Rights movement and he was cussing all the way, not realizing that he was living history and the historic moment that he was in and the accomplishments that [were] being made, same thing here with Joe Biden. And I think that the next two years we’ll get out the fact that — how successful we were in getting out of the greatest pandemic that this world has ever seen.”

