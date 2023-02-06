Poll: Majority Say Joe Biden Has Not Accomplished Much During Presidency

Americans think President Joe Biden has not accomplished much during the first two years of his presidency, the most recent Washington Post-ABC News poll states a day before he is set to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

With the looming State of the Union speech this week, the poll found that a majority of Americans, 62 percent, think Biden has accomplished “not very much” or “little or nothing” as he passes the two-year mark of his presidency. In comparison, 36 percent of the respondents say Biden has accomplished “a great deal” or “a good amount.” One percent do not have an opinion.

The majority of the people also do not approve of the way Biden has handled key issues:

Economy: 37 percent approve, 58 percent disprove, and 4 percent have no opinion

Illegal border crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border: 28 percent approve, 59 percent disprove, and 13 percent have no opinion

Russia and Ukraine situation: 38 percent approve, 48 percent disprove, and 13 percent have no opinion

This also comes as Biden — who would be 86 years old at the end of a second term — is set to make his State of the Union address on Tuesday. He has still not officially announced if he will run for a second term in 2024. However, he recently teased reporters about running while on vacation in the Virgin Islands with family members. There have been reports of him readying a 2024 team.

The same poll also found that former President Donald Trump, a Republican, has the lead over Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. The poll finds that 48 percent would choose Trump, while only 45 percent say they would vote to reelect Biden.

One percent say they would vote for someone else, three percent would vote for neither candidate, two percent would not vote, and one percent has no opinion.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll, taken from January 27 – February 1 among 1,003 Americans nationwide, has a 3.5 percent margin of error.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.