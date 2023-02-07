Whoopi Goldberg: Biden Needs to Address GOP ‘Freaks’ Trying to ‘Change History’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that during the State of the Union address, President Joe Biden should call out Republicans who she accuses of trying to “change history.”

Goldberg said, “What I need from him desperately is I need for him to say to all those brown kids who adults keep saying your history isn’t important, ‘I’m your president, I’m telling you it is. I’m your president. I’m telling you that I don’t accept the erasure of black and brown people from America’s history because there is not American history without these black and brown people.’ That’s what I want to hear him say tonight because one of the things that he knows is that woman, in particular, and particularly brown women, have worked their butts off to make sure that he became the president.”

Referring to Govs Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Greg Abbott (R-TX), Goldberg said, “I need to hear him say, ‘This bonehead in Florida and in Texas is out of step with America. He’s out of step with who we are as a nation because there is no nation without us.’ I need to hear him say that as my president. I need to know that he’s aware that there are freaks out there who are trying to change history, and he’s not going to stand for it. That’s what I want from you, Joe.”

