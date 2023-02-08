GOP Sen. Britt: Appropriations Process Will Be Used for Homeland Security, FBI Accountability

Last week, freshman Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) was named to the Senate Appropriations Committee, filling a vacancy on the committee her predecessor, former Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), served on both as the chairman and the ranking member.

Even though she will be a junior member on the committee, the Alabama Republican U.S. Senator pledged to use that role as a mechanism for accountability during an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Tuesday.

“You know, unfortunately, you are right,” she said. “We do not have the majority in the Senate, and that makes it more challenging for us to bring the people in and ask the tough questions. But rest assured, that is why I am so thrilled to sit on the Senate Appropriations Committee because it is my plan that when people come in to discuss the funding for various agencies, whether it be Homeland Security, whether it be FBI – I’m going to ask the tough questions. We have to hold these people accountable.”

“So, when they come in for budgetary reasons about what they want to do, we will be prepared to push back and say, “What are you doing about this? What are your plans about this?'” she added, “and make sure they utilize that appropriate check and balance the right way to hold this administration accountable to ask tough questions and to demand answers for the people of this great nation.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor