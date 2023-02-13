Dem Rep. Gottheimer: We Need More Disclosure from Biden on Aerial Objects, All I Know Is What’s Been Made Public

On Monday’s “CNN Newsroom,” House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) stated that he hasn’t learned anything about the objects over Alaska, Canada, and Michigan beyond what’s been revealed in public and stated that the Biden administration needs to be more forthcoming about the objects.

Gottheimer said, “We were briefed, of course, on the balloon over South Carolina and obviously China’s unacceptable provocative actions there and what we learned, of course, from the administration in terms of the intelligence gathering, we have not learned anything additional beyond what’s been in the public space on these last three objects, so [the ones over] Alaska, Canada, and Michigan. So, we’re — we should be getting a classified briefing, I presume. And we’ve asked for it in the coming days. But that’s where we are right now.”

After listening to House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) stating that he’s concerned that the Biden administration isn’t being more forthcoming, Gottheimer added, “I agree with Jim. I’ve spoken to him. I think what would be constructive here — and as you’ve pointed out, we’ve heard more from the administration today in terms of the secretary of defense and from the White House National Security Council, those are good steps. It would be good to hear from the White House more, the president about exactly what’s — what the process has been here and what we’re learning and what their strategy is.”

