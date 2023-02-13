Schumer Dismisses Polls Showing Voters Don’t Want 2024 Biden Run – Can’t Believe Polling

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that recent polls showing a majority of voters do not want President Joe Biden to run in 2024 should not be believed.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “President Biden has made historic accomplishes in job growth and health care, infrastructure, but an ABC News poll says that voters are even less enthused about Biden running again than Trump. Can you explain the disconnect between what we are seeing in the successes and the polling is showing?”

Schumer said, “First, you can’t always believe polling. There was a poll in 1983 that said Ronald Reagan would get clobbered, and of course, he won a huge victory. Second, I think part of it is we now have to make sure the American people — they’ve read what we have done, they haven’t seen it. The second year will be the year of implementing, getting the good things we did out. Let me tell you two things that just started. Anyone over 65 will only pay $35 for insulin. That’s a huge thing for people with diabetes. They may have read about it six months ago. Also, free shingles shots. For those of you 55, get shingles shot. It used to be a lot of money, free.”

