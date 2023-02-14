CBS’ King: ‘We’re Now Talking About’ Lenient Sentences Because a Congresswoman Was Assaulted, But the Right’s Talked About It for a While

On Tuesday’s “CBS Mornings,” co-host Gayle King stated that because of the assault on Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), “we’re now talking about” the issue of repeat offenders receiving lenient sentences because Craig is a member of Congress who was allegedly assaulted by a repeat offender, but people on the right have been discussing the issue for a while.

After a segment on the assault on Craig, King said, “I’m sorry she had to go through something like that, but on the other hand, because she is who she is, we’re now talking about it. But it’s terrifying what happened.”

Co-host Tony Dokoupil responded, “Very terrifying. People on the right have been talking about this for a long time,” King responded to Dokoupil’s declaration that people on the right have been discussing this issue for a while by stating, “Yes.”

Dokoupil continued, “the need to find a balance between you don’t want to put people — you don’t want to incarcerate people unnecessarily and you also don’t want to take mentally ill people against their will and put them in places that are going to do them harm. However, there needs to be a balance where dangerous people, who everyone knows are dangerous people, continue to be [off] the street.”

