Dem Rep. Craig on Assault: ‘What the Hell Do You Think’s Going to Happen’ with Light Sentences? Suspect only Held Because I’m in Congress

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) discussed the assault on her in her D.C. apartment last week during a portion of an interview aired on “CBS Mornings” and on CNN’s “OutFront” on Tuesday and said that her alleged assailant is probably only being held because she’s a member of Congress and the case is being heard by the federal court system and the assault was the predictable outcome of a repeat offender receiving light sentences.

During her interview with CBS, Craig stated, “If you throw somebody in jail for ten days and think, there’s your punishment and we’re going to let you right back out on the street, what the hell do you think’s going to happen?”

While speaking to CNN, Craig said, “It really is just unbelievable that I was the 13th assault, and the reason we’re having a conversation here today and probably the reason that he could be held is because I’m a member of Congress and this is being adjudicated in federal court this time, unlike the other twelve instances. What do I want to see happen? I want Americans, and especially women, to feel safe in their communities. And to me, that means we have got to focus our effort on public safety, making sure the people who shouldn’t be released aren’t. But, at the same time, I sit here and I think to myself, how did this happen twelve times in America with addiction, with homelessness, with mental health issues and this individual served ten days, 30 days? That’s no time to be able to get the help that this individual needs either. So, if I can stop there from being a 14th or a 15th or a 20th assault, I’m going to do that. But at the same time, it really does emphasize the intersection of all of these issues we’re facing as a country.”

