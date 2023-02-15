Angus King: We’re Needlessly Hoarding, Classifying Information on Aerial Objects — We Won’t Know Anything ‘for Probably a Week’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) stated that the Biden administration should be more transparent about what knowledge they do and do not have about the objects shot down by the U.S. and it is “the instinct of the intelligence community to hold information tight, even if it isn’t necessary.” King also said that while he doesn’t think anything is being held back from Congress, “we just aren’t going to know anything for probably a week as they try to gather whatever remains they can find of these objects that they shot down.”

Co-host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Do you think they should be more public about what they do know and don’t know?”

King responded, “Yes, absolutely. It’s the instinct of the intelligence community to hold information tight, even if it isn’t necessary. The real reason for keeping things classified is not revealing sources and methods, how did we learn things. We don’t want to signal that to our adversaries. But in this case, I agree with [Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI)] that the more transparency, the better. Because, as he said, people are sort of unnerved by this. But in terms of the briefing yesterday, they told us what they know. It wasn’t that they were holding anything back, at least as far as I could tell. And I know a lot of those individuals. Right now, they’re just — we just aren’t going to know anything for probably a week as they try to gather whatever remains they can find of these objects that they shot down.”

