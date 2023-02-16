Behar: We Are Not Letting Fascist DeSantis Do Whatever He Wants

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is a fascist whose protests will stop.

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “This is about getting on Fox News. What this is all about is fanning the flames of grievance, of white grievance. What this is all about is manufacturing culture wars that do not exist so that he can come out like William Wallace, the guy in Braveheart screaming ‘Freedom!’ I live in Florida. I live under governor Ron Disaster. Every day I wake up, I wonder what he will be against today.”

She added, “All those people, the business community, the LGBTQ+ community, its allies, the African-American community, the parents of girls they wanted to ask about their menstrual history, all those people need to come together and protest and lift their voices.”

Behar said, “I think these people, these fascists out there, like DeSantis, they think that we’re just going to sit back and let them do whatever they want. No, we’re not. We’ve seen this movie before. Those of us who lived in the ’60s and ’70s, we saw this movie. There were many, many fascist tactics coming down the pike from Nixon and the rest of these fascists. That is what they are. We protested, and we protested, and we ended a war that was illegal. We did stuff, and it’s happening again. That’s the good news.”

