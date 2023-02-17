Khanna: Biden Officials ‘Need to Be Far More Assertive’ and Should Be in East Palestine

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that Biden administration officials, including from the Department of Transportation, should be in East Palestine, Ohio “to do town halls, to answer questions. They need to be far more assertive. It’s awful what’s going on. And I don’t think we’ve done enough for people there.”

While discussing China, Khanna stated, “The one thing I will say, Sandra, is, the Chinese are the last people — given their human rights record — to be lecturing America about what we’re doing for our own people. I believe that the response should be stronger in East Palestine, but I’m not going to listen to being lectured [by] the Chinese.”

Later, he said, “I do think that’s a disaster. Look, these are working-class folks, they’ve been abandoned by the country with NAFTA, with the World Trade Organization admission of China. Now, they’ve got poison in their air, in their water. I don’t think it’s gotten enough media attention. I think we should have administration officials there — the Department of Transportation and others — to do town halls, to answer questions. They need to be far more assertive. It’s awful what’s going on. And I don’t think we’ve done enough for people there.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett