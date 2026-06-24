Structures Collapse as 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Venezuela

Several structures collapsed in the capital of Venezuela following a 7.1 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter near Morón.

The earthquake struck roughly 104 miles (168 kilometers) west of Caracas with a depth of 8 miles (13 kilometers), per NBC News.

The USGS reported an even larger 7.5-magnitude earthquake just a minute later. The second quake had a depth of 10 kilometers and its epicenter was 16 kilometers (10 miles) southwest of Morón. The quakes are among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century. The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami alert for Virgin Islands. Authorities in the Dominican Republic also issued one for the island. Another alert for Puerto Rico was quickly lifted.

Video shared on social media showed several structures collapsing in the nation’s capital as a result of the earthquake.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the quake shook several states across the country, with injuries and potential deaths in what was described as an “alarming situation” while urging people to remain outside as the region experiences aftershocks.

“We understand that some people may be desperate, but we are acting according to protocols to activate aid and rescue efforts to help those who need it most,” Cabello said on state television. “Be very careful with children and the elderly; call each other and check that no one has been harmed.”