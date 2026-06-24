The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was seen “looking good” after reports of algae and alleged vandalism on the recently renovated pool, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ’s Charlie Cotton shared a video to X of the water in Washington, D.C.’s Reflecting Pool looking “blue” and cleaner.

“The Reflecting Pool is looking magnificent this morning,” Cotton said in his video. “Like, if you’re going to say it looks crap when it looks crap, then you gotta say when it just looks like you want to swim in it.”

Cotton pointed out that there was “better reflection when there’s no wind and it’s all still.”

TMZ reported that “the clearer water makes a mysterious jagged line at the bottom of the pool more evident”:

The clearer water makes a mysterious jagged line at the bottom of the pool more evident. This is what President Trump was apparently zeroing in on to make a case the Reflecting Pool was vandalized by a sharp object.

Breitbart News’s Jasmyn Jordan reported that in a Truth Social post on June 20, President Donald Trump shared that the U.S. Park Police had “arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing” the Reflecting Pool.

“Who would do such a thing?” Trump questioned. “These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail! Work will begin immediately on its repair.”

Trump has also previously highlighted in another Truth Social post how his administration has “cleaned, renovated, and beautified over 45 Monuments and Memorials, 28 Statues, and 22 Fountains” in the District of Columbia. While Trump admitted that his administration has had “some real problems with vandalism” occurring at the Reflecting Pool, he also noted that “the algae is 75% gone.”

“The algae is 75% gone, and the condition will soon be completely remedied, and the area that was vandalized, fortunately, is just a small area of damage, and will be fixed early next week,” Trump continued.