DeSantis: Biden Administration’s ‘Blank Check Policy’ on Ukraine Is Unacceptable

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the Biden administration’s “blank check policy” on the war in Ukraine was not acceptable.

DeSantis said, “They have effectively a blank check policy with no clear strategic objective identified, and these things can escalate. I don’t think it’s in our interest to be getting into a proxy war with China getting involved over things like the borderlands or over Crimea. So I think it would behoove them to identify what is the strategic objective that they are trying to achieve. But just saying it’s an open-ended blank check, that’s not acceptable.”

He added, “I think it’s important to point out the fear of Russia going into NATO countries and all that, and steamrolling, that has not even come close to happening. I think they have shown themselves to be a third-rate military power. I think they have suffered tremendous, tremendous losses. I got to think the people in Russia are probably disapproving of what’s going on. I don’t think they can speak up about it for obvious reasons. I think Russia has been really wounded here. I don’t think they are the same threat to our count. Even though they are hostile, I don’t think they are on the same level as China.”

