GOP Rep. Perry: We Can’t Allow Companies like Ford to Support CCP, Even if It’s ‘Tough’ on Them

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) reacted to Ford partnering with a Chinese firm to manufacture electric vehicle batteries by stating that “while it would be tough on Ford, I think that we can produce batteries here” and corporate and government policy “must be an America-first policy before it’s a profit-first policy.”

Host David Asman asked, “[A]nother scam that we all have to deal with — and you’ve only got about 30 seconds — a China tech company may be benefiting from U.S. taxpayer subsidies for batteries through a deal that Ford has now made to have this Chinese company work and create batteries — that get subsidies through the whole electric car program. That’s as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. What do you make of that, how do you stop it as a member of Congress? Quickly.”

Perry responded, “Well, we stop it by supporting American companies doing things in America for American citizens, not by allowing them to support the Communist Party of China. And so, while it would be tough on Ford, I think that we can produce batteries here if we need to and we want to. Our policy must be an America-first policy before it’s a profit-first policy. And that’s where American companies need to be. And that’s where our federal government needs to be.”

