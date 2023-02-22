CNN’s Tapper: Nikki Haley’s Candidacy Brings Out ‘Very Ugly Side of the Left’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Tuesday on his show “The Lead” that former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) running for president brings out a “very ugly side of the left.”

Tapper said, “The New York Times opinion writer Wajahat Ali made very critical comments yesterday or maybe Sunday about Governor Nikki Haley, who is now running for president. Take a look.”

On MSNBC, Ali said, “She uses her brown skin as a weapon against poor black folks and poor brown folks, and she uses her brown skin to launder white supremacist talking points. The reason I feel sad is because no matter what she does, it will never be enough. They’ll never love her.”

Democratic strategist Paul Begala said, “I think the fact she got to be the governor of South Carolina with brown skin is a very impressive accomplishment. I don’t think it’s something people should be ridiculing her about. I think it’s a terrible thing to say about her.”

Tapper said, “You see some people on the left noting that Nikki is not her original first name. I think that is her middle name. It’s not true, and these are the same people who objected to whenever Republicans would say ‘Barack Hussein Obama.’ I mean, there is a very ugly side of the left that comes out when Nikki Haley runs for office.”

