Manchin: We ‘Might Be’ Able to Get off Fossil Fuels by 2050, But We’ll Need ‘Something Like the Inflation Reduction Act’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of West Virginia MetroNews’ “Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that completely getting off of fossil fuels “might be doable” by 2050, but we won’t be able to do so “unless we have something like the Inflation Reduction Act that’s investing in the technologies.” Manchin also touted investments in “all the proven technologies that we know should work.”

Host Hoppy Kercheval asked, [relevant exchange begins around 19:25] “How long will fossil fuels still be around and still be needed?”

Manchin answered, “Well, until — I mean, everybody’s saying 2050, they want to do a complete transition, that might be doable. It might be. It won’t be doable unless we have something like the Inflation Reduction Act that’s investing in the technologies. We’re investing in small modular reactors. We brought Bill Gates here. We’re investing in basically technology for hydrogen, for geothermal, for all the proven technologies that we know should work.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Manchin said that the Inflation Reduction Act is not an environmental bill and is an energy security bill in actuality. But also stated that he’s “got to be careful” how the Biden administration will enforce the legislation.

