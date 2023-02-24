Dem Rep. Chu: Trump ‘Put a Target on the Backs of All Asian Americans’ — Caused Rise in Hate Crimes

Representative Judy Chu (D-CA) claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that former President Donald Trump “put a target on the backs of all Asian Americans in this country.”

Wagner said, “At this moment where Asian Americans find themselves targets of hate nationwide, I mean if you look at the number in the state of California, which you represent in Congress, look at the numbers of reports of anti-Asian hate crimes from 2012 to 2021. I mean, the number is 247 incidents in 2021. I mean, what do we need to be doing differently as a society? And what do we need to tell the purveyors of this hate, some of whom sit in the U.S. Congress?”

Chu said, “Well, we have to tell them to stop these baseless conspiracy theories. They have to stop perpetuating the foreigner in their own land stereotype. And they have to stop having stereotypes, such as when Trump called the pandemic the China virus and even Kung Flu and making it seem like China was responsible for the world shutdown. He put a target on the backs of all Asian Americans in this country. In fact, there were those, because of that, who wanted to kill APIs, because of their anger about COVID. So, this accusation of Chinese Americans being disloyal to this country only exacerbate the ugly feelings that are about APIs. After all, this anti-Asian hate which did result in 11,500 anti-Asian hate crimes over these last three years. So, We must stop that. I hope that every decent American will call out these conspiracy MAGA Republicans on this and tell them that they have to stop this for the sake of this country.”

